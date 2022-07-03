(KRON) — Three men were arrested after assaulting a woman and carjacking her vehicle yesterday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Concord Police Department (CPD).

CPD officers responded to the scene of a reported carjacking in downtown Concord yesterday afternoon. Multiple officers with CPD on the scene determined that three men assaulted a woman and took her vehicle. CPD then issued a “Be on the Lookout” warning to fellow law enforcement agencies.

Video surveillance revealed that one suspect was left behind by his fellow suspects. Moments later a Concord Police officer saw someone with a matching description, who they later detained, according to the post.

A few hours later, the Palo Alto Police Department reached out to CPD to report that they had located the vehicle and had two suspects in custody. CPD traveled to Palo Alto and took custody of the suspect, and brought the victim to get her vehicle. One of the suspects had been in possession of the victim’s personal items.

All of the suspects were booked at the CPD Jail and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony. Officers reported that multiple