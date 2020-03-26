Concord hospital staff fed through community generosity amid COVID-19 pandemic

CONCORD, Calif., (KRON) — With the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelming hospitals and medical staff, a local community is coming together to feed the staff at a Concord hospital, thanks to a Facebook post.

A nurse working the night shift on Saturday at John Muir Medical Center in Concord noticed her fellow co-workers could use something to uplift their spirits amid the pandemic.

Harmony Calma, a registered nurse working the night shift managed to gather some money and ordered her co-workers pizza.

“I was at work and noticed people were down and needed something to pick them up,” Harmony Calma, a registered nurse working the night shift said.

According to Calma some of the hospital staff were feeling down after many of them had been working long hours in an effort to assists those who are sick. Everyone’s mood suddenly changed after the pizza was delivered thanks to a generous discount by Papa John’s Pizza.

“After that people here were really started to accept what was going on right now,” Calma said.

Calma took to Facebook to thank Papa John’s Pizza for their generosity but what happened next was unprecedented.

After reading Calma’s Facebook post a friend offered to pay for an additional dinner for the medical staff.

“It was somewhat shocking, this is what we are trained for, this is what we do,” Calma said.

Suddenly, Calma’s Facebook post began circulating with other members of the community and quickly managed to generate hundreds of dollars in donations to continue to help feed the hospital staff.

Within a matter of days the post generated hundreds of dollars which was able to feed not just the medical staff but other hospital staff including security and housekeeping workers.

“For somebody else to say you’re putting yourself on the line and we appreciate it … it means a lot,” Calma said.