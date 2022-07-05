MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord man has been charged with nine felony counts in connection with arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to a statement from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 1 the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Philip Soliman Moussa, 43, of Concord. Police arrested Moussa in Danville on June 29 after he reportedly engaged in online communications with an individual that he thought was a 14-year-old child.

Throughout the communications Moussa allegedly sent a text to the minor requesting to meet at a park in Danville to engage in “prohibited sex acts,” according to the release. When Moussa arrived at the park he was then arrested by police.

He is currently in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff and his bail has been set at $675,000. Moussa is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.

This case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detectives and investigators from Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Concord, and Moraga Police Departments along with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Services, Homeland Security Investigations, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Inspectors with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office all participate in the task force.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detective Andreas Gianopoulos at 925-313-2621. Parents are encouraged to discuss online safety with their children and can visit the website www.kidsmartz.org or the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s website for further

information.