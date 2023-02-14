(BCN) — A Concord man made his first court appearance on Monday on charges of being in receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Javier Antonio Ramirez, 28, is accused of providing a minor with fentanyl, which she overdosed on in January at school. A school nurse administered multiple doses of Narcan, which saved her life.

Law enforcement searched Ramirez’s phone and allegedly found multiple videos and images of him having sexual intercourse or engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor. Police also allege they found other files containing child pornography, including one from Jan. 3 that contained a nine-minute video of a child, approximately 6 to 8 years old, being sexually exploited by an unidentified man.

Ramirez has been charged with receipt of child pornography and remains in federal custody. His next court date is Thursday in Oakland.

