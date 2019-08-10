Concord man released on bail after alleged mass murder threat to Jewish community

CONCORD (KRON) — While perpetually on guard, Synagogue shootings near San Diego and Pittsburgh put the Bay Area’s Jewish community on alert.

Now the concern has been heightened with the recent round of mass shootings.

“We are at risk in America for this type of deadly anti semtic violence,” Anti-Defamation League’s Nancy Appel said. “And we can’t ignore it.”

But what’s adding to the Bay Area Jewish community’s concerns is 23-year-old Ross Farca, a Concord man who in June was arrested and charged with making criminal threats against the Jewish community in an online gaming chat room.

He’s also charged with having an unlawful assault weapon.

“He described Jews as subhuman,” Appel said. “He described in detail about how he wanted to commit mass murder against them. He then went and illegally obtained and made an assault weapon and obtained 13 high-capacity magazines for them, so this is quite serious.”

Raising the alert level even more is the fact that Farca has been out on bail since mid June.

“It’s certainly mistified many people in the community,” Rafael Brinner of the Jewish Community Foundation said.

The Jewish groups are keeping in touch with the FBI and Concord Police about the case, but some question whether there needs to be a new law to deal with domestic terrorists.

“It might be helpful to look at where there are laws in place,” Brinner said. “That prevent people from supporting terrorist groups. And look at how people who are supporting violence within the United States can be stopped and held to account by the same or similar laws.”