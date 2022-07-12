CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns.

KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road.

This was a horrific sight to see for shoppers around 9:45 p.m. last night: a man on fire running around the parking lot in front of Lucky’s Grocery Store.

Concord Police and Fire have not confirmed who extinguished the flames on him.

Witnesses say he had severe burns all over his body. That’s why the medics had to get him to a burn unit immediately.

Then the investigation began. People on scene said someone lit him on fire.

The parking lot was taped off as police investigated. There were evidence markers everywhere. It looked like police found some kind of flammable liquid in water bottles.

Police started talking with witnesses and reviewing nearby security cameras to identify the person who lit the man on fire.

We have reached out to the fire and police departments to get more details and an update on the man’s condition, but we have not heard back yet.

CORRECTION: The original online version of this story stated the man was from Concord; the residence of the man has not been publicly released.