CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department got a bit of a surprise during a routine traffic stop, and they’re talking about it on social media.

In the Facebook status, CPD states that during a routine patrol a Special Enforcement Team (SET) Officer noticed a vehicle that had expired registration tags. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted.

Once interacting with the driver, the officer noticed that he was a wanted suspect for a previous robbery incident that left a discarded gun at the scene. Throughout the search of the vehicle police discovered two loaded firearms, ammunition and an extra magazine.

There were three occupants in the vehicle and all were arrested. The investigation has been handed over to Major Crime Unit Detectives for follow up.

Crediting “good old fashioned police work” by the department, the status noted how the SET made the difference in this case. The SET program is a specialty assignment group made up of officers whose goal is to proactively seek out violent offenders within the Concord community.