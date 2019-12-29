Concord Police: Spike strip used to stop grab-and-run suspects

CONCORD (KRON) – Two Sun Valley Mall grab-and-run suspects are in custody on Sunday after a police pursuit ended with their capture, police said.

Concord Police say a man and woman were spotted fleeing with merchandise from the JC Penny store at Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

Two officers from Concord Police’s SET Team spotted the individuals jumping into their car leading police on to a pursuit.

Concord Police say, “While you can try and outrun our cars, you can’t outrun our radios!”

The officers were able to call for back up setting up a spike strip ahead of the suspects on Highway 4.

The pursuit came to a stop just before Willow Pass Road exit where the suspects were then forced to pull over after the strips disabled three of their four tires.

The driver, a 31-year-old Bay Point woman was charged with multiple theft, driving related offenses and violating the terms of her probation.

A 28-year-old By Point man was also charged with theft and conspiracy.

