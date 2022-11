CONCORD, Calif. (BCN)– Concord police this weekend are inviting people to bring new, unwrapped toys to their 2022 Stuff the Cruiser event. Police say they will do their best to jam as many toys as possible in a police cruiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Target store at 560 Contra Costa Blvd. in Pleasant Hill.

All the loot will be distributed throughout the community by the Monumental Toy Drive program for children in need.

