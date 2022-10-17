WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department.

On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home in Concord. The 17-year-old is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.

On Saturday, WCPD began investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court. Police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired at 11:20 p.m., and a gunshot victim arrived at John Muir Hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.