Congestion pricing on Bay Bridge suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic has brought on a statewide stay-at-home order, which has resulted in a steep drop of traffic in the Bay Area.

In response to the low traffic, officials on Wednesday voted to suspend weekday congestion – also known as time-of-day- pricing at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Now effective, this means the tolls for regular two-axle vehicles on each of the state-owned toll bridges will be standardized to $6 on all days and at all times.

Previously, congestion pricing – which was implemented at the Bay Bridge in 2010 – was set at $5 on weekdays from midnight to 5 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The pricing rises to $7 during traditional peak hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The current $6 toll rate at the Bay Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays will remain unchanged, as will the $3 toll rate for three-person carpools and qualifying clean-air vehicles.

According to the Bay Area Toll Authority, the volume of weekday traffic across the Bay Bridge and the 6 other state-owned toll bridges has fallen about 50% below 2019 levels since the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17, while weekend traffic has stabilized at about 65% below last year’s levels.

