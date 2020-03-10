Consumer Alert: San Francisco DA warns against price gouging in response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney is urging the public to report any coronavirus price driven gouging.

Attorney Chesa Boudin explains that anyone in violation of the anti-price gouging statue are subject to criminal prosecution and civil enforcement actions.

“The last thing anyone should have to worry about in a crisis is being cheated,” Boudin said.

The District Attorney added, “People who try to profiteer from a public-health emergency will be held accountable.”

Price gouging following the declaration of a state of emergency is against the law. Those who are exploiting public health emergencies for profit will be held accountable.



Please report instances of price gouging to our consumer protection hotline at 415-551-9595. pic.twitter.com/FazH4MHgPH — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) March 9, 2020

San Francisco health officials so far have reported 13 cases of COVID-19 in the city.

There are more than 70 confirmed cases around the Bay Area:

Santa Clara County: 37

Contra Costa County: 9

San Francisco: 13

Solano County: 8

Sonoma County: 3

San Mateo County: 3

Alameda County: 3

Marin County: 1

For more information, you can visit the Department of Public Health website.

