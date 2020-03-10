Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Consumer Alert: San Francisco DA warns against price gouging in response to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney is urging the public to report any coronavirus price driven gouging.

Attorney Chesa Boudin explains that anyone in violation of the anti-price gouging statue are subject to criminal prosecution and civil enforcement actions.

“The last thing anyone should have to worry about in a crisis is being cheated,” Boudin said.

The District Attorney added, “People who try to profiteer from a public-health emergency will be held accountable.”

San Francisco health officials so far have reported 13 cases of COVID-19 in the city.

There are more than 70 confirmed cases around the Bay Area:

  • Santa Clara County: 37
  • Contra Costa County: 9
  • San Francisco: 13
  • Solano County: 8
  • Sonoma County: 3
  • San Mateo County: 3
  • Alameda County: 3
  • Marin County: 1

For more information, you can visit the Department of Public Health website.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News