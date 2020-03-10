Consumer Alert: San Francisco DA warns against price gouging in response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney is urging the public to report any coronavirus price driven gouging.
Attorney Chesa Boudin explains that anyone in violation of the anti-price gouging statue are subject to criminal prosecution and civil enforcement actions.
“The last thing anyone should have to worry about in a crisis is being cheated,” Boudin said.
The District Attorney added, “People who try to profiteer from a public-health emergency will be held accountable.”
San Francisco health officials so far have reported 13 cases of COVID-19 in the city.
There are more than 70 confirmed cases around the Bay Area:
- Santa Clara County: 37
- Contra Costa County: 9
- San Francisco: 13
- Solano County: 8
- Sonoma County: 3
- San Mateo County: 3
- Alameda County: 3
- Marin County: 1
For more information, you can visit the Department of Public Health website.
