Contra Costa, Alameda counties hold back from reopening

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — While San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties are starting Phase 2 on Monday, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are holding back for now.

Health officers in both counties say they’ll likely reopen early next week but have not set a date just yet.

“It’s really difficult to do a curbside pick up at the store because there really isn’t a curb,” Jim Rowney said. “Theres no sidewalk.”

Jim and Sandy Rowney own a small yarn shop in Livermore. They started an online store since the shelter in place went into effect.

Customers pick up knitting supplies on the front porch of their home.

They say even though Alameda County may begin Phase 2 of reopening next week, allowing curbside pick for non essential retailers — they’ll likely continue to operate as is.

“It’s difficult to see how I’m going to make it in my shop because we are a small shop as it is and how to keep people separate its going to be a challenge,” Sandy said.

Alameda County health officers say unless there’s a big spike in cases over the weekend, they’ll likely move into Phase 2 next week — but they have not set an exact date just yet.

The same goes for Contra Costa County — who’s health officers say they’ll likely make a decision on Monday.

“If everything continues to look good as it does now then we will put that order out,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

“Our store is so small, I don’t know we’d change anything,” Vicky Little said.

Little owns Sip and Scoop California cafe in downtown Brentwood — where people are currently able to order at the door. She, too, has a small storefront — but is already thinking about the second part of phase two when dining may resume.

“For our store, I think we are going to proceed as we are now and maybe let a few people in at a time if they want to see ice cream flavors,” Little said.

Shops say they are looking forward to reopening fully once its safe to do so.

“I think the attitude we have to have is a positive attitude accept the situation and adapt to it,” Jim said. “That’s what we are trying to do.”

