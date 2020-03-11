Contra Costa Community College prepares next steps in response to coronavirus

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa Community College District is actively preparing the next steps in its response to the potentially deadly virus.

California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office says eventually colleges may need to waive local approval of instructors to teach online during emergencies.

Much like the emergency the board of supervisors declared in Contra Costa County.

In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Chancellor’s Office says state approval is not required for such a waiver and campuses like Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill are encouraged to exercise their local approval authority during an emergency.

A Diablo Valley student, Sawhil Shaghasi explains why he feels online class work might not be the best idea.

“Personally, I don’t learn very good online, and I feel like if our professors aren’t teaching us, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Shaghasi said.

Aside from DVC, the Contra Costa Community College District encompasses Los Medanos and Contra Costa Community colleges as well.

Tuesday, the District Chancellor met with all three campus presidents about how to address transportation. Events and classes moving forward.

So far, cancelling courses or possibly moving them online has been discussed and, the brain trust is preparing to finalize its plans this week.

Another student,Young Bi says, “It’s quiet. I feel like the way everyone is panicking is by not going to class.”

Students say the drop in attendance at DVC has been noticeable in recent weeks.

Another student, Alexander Jang says, “People need to be careful, and if you’re being tested for it, make sure you just isolate yourself and don’t be selfish.”

At this point, the college district’s athletic events are going on as scheduled.

