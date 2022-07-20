(BCN) — Eastern Contra Costa County will remain under an air quality advisory at least through Thursday due to smoke from the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its air quality advisory due to the fire, as onshore daytime winds continue to disperse smoke over the cities of Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood.

The fire has burned more than 500 acres since late May in Pittsburg and Bay Point along the shoreline of the Suisun Bay. Most recently, the fire has mostly consumed peat, which is formed by partially broken-down organic matter, most commonly wetland plants. Peat fires are often difficult to extinguish, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

As a result, millions of gallons of water have been pumped into the area from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in an effort to fully extinguish the smoldering fire. While a Spare the Air alert is not in effect, residents in eastern Contra Costa County are advised to stay indoors with doors and windows closed when the smell of smoke is present.

Those with respiratory conditions like asthma or emphysema, older residents and children are most at risk when air quality is poor, according to the Air District. Residents can check for local air quality readings at http://baaqmd.gov/highs.

