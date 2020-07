Disregard health orders be ready for a fine.

Contra Costa County supervisors voted unanimously on fines for businesses and individuals.

By a unanimous vote, the #ContraCostaCounty Board of Supervisors approves an urgency ordinance establishing administrative fines for violating #COVID19 health orders. Fines for individuals range from $100 to 500. Fines for businesses range from $250 to $1000. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TWAaNuPOXj — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) July 28, 2020

Contra Costa County becomes the third county to approves fines, Marin and Napa have already voted for similar fines.