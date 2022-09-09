CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County COVID-19 vaccination sites will open up the morning of Friday, Sept. 9 for people in the county looking to receive the new omicron booster shot. The sites will be taking walk-ins, but appointments are preferred.

Who is eligible for the omicron booster?

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for Pfizer’s new omicron booster. Adults 18 and over can get Moderna’s omicron booster. To be eligible to receive the booster, you must be vaccinated already and have received your last booster shot at least two months before getting the new one.

If you recently had COVID, health officials advise you to delay getting a booster for three months after when you tested positive.

Eighty-four percent of Contra Costa County residents have had the initial series of vaccinations, but only 54 percent have received a booster. Doctors recommend that everyone get the new booster, saying the shots provide better protection against new and old strains of COVID.

Where can you get the omicron booster?

Vaccination appointments are available at the following sites:

Concord – Monument

1034 Oak Grove Rd., Concord

HOURS:

Tues: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wed – Sat: 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

213 F St., Antioch

HOURS: Tue – Sat: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Richmond Auditorium**

403 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond

HOURS:

Tues – Sat, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

**closed Friday, Sept. 9

People can schedule a booster appointment at county-run sites online at covidvaccine.cchealth.org or by calling us at 833-829-2626. Walk-ins are also being accepted as capacity allows. Omicron boosters are also available at pharmacies and through regular health care providers.