Contra Costa County: Everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Election day is 39 days away and ballots will start circulating soon.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal explains what you need to know in Contra Costa County ahead of the big day.

“Vote and vote early,” Scott Konopasek said.

Wise words from Konopasek, the assistant registrar of voters in Contra Costa County.

“We’ve been planning this election for over 18 months,” he said. “We feel prepared — even with all the curveballs.”

In March, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order mandating that every registered voter in the state receive a vote-by-mail ballot in the general election — a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and state of emergency.

Some may have already received an official voter information guide.

In Contra Costa County, the elections division began mailing them out this week.

Ballots are mailed out 29 days before Election Day.

So, residents can expect to receive starting Oct. 5.

“We expect to get about 600,000 voters participating and most of those being vote-by-mail ballots,” Konopasek said. “We’ve never had that number of turnout before.”

Just make sure you’re registered to vote.

You can check that by visiting the county elections website and punch in your information.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 19, 15 days prior to Election Day.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27.

If you miss both deadlines, don’t worry — you will still be eligible to register and vote in-person using conditional voter registration.

Just stop by the County Elections Office in Martinez, regional voting sites or all polling places on Election Day.

“If there’s something all of us should have learned this year, is you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Konopasek said. “So, why put of til tomorrow what you can do today.”

Mail your ballot at least seven days before Election Day — Nov. 3.

Although you can always turn it in at a polling place that day.

If you choose to mail it, make sure it is postmarked on or before Election Day and received within 17 days of the election.

Latest Posts