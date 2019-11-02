Contra Costa County Fire says PG&E started 3 fires in Lafayette, Martinez

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — As intense training happens at Contra Costa Fire, it became clear how important the skills taught here are.

The Fire Marshal just determined PG&E started three fires in its protection district that damaged property and put nerves on edge.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, two fires started on the sides of Highway 24 in Lafayette.

The smoke poured into the sky by Pleasant Hill Road.

The fire also destroyed part of the Lafayette Tennis Club.

In this case, the fire marshal determined PG&E power lines caused the fire.

In Martinez, by Forest Way, the investigation found PG&E was behind a fire that caused people to evacuate.

“The fire in Martinez, the cause of that was a combination of power lines and a transformer,” Steve Hill said.

Con Fire battled 10 major incidents over the weekend, spreading out resources during dry and gusty conditions.

“Those winds were described to me as historic high winds in that environment the smallest of fires can quickly grow out of control,” Hill said.

The Lafayette and Martinez fires burned a few acres.

PG&E told KRON4 that power was on where the fires started, it was not impacted by the shutdown.

Also, the utility is cooperating with the investigation and will respond to requests for documents and other information related to those investigations.

Con Fire knows it could have been worse.

“Would we have preferred not to have fight those fires that put people at risk? Certainly,” Hill said.