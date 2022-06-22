(KRON) — County-run vaccine clinics across Contra Costa County are now offering COVID vaccinations to children between 6 months and 4 years in age. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup authorized pediatric versions of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines for children in this age group.

Previously, the vaccines were only available to adults and children aged 5 years and older. Pediatric vaccines are dispensed in smaller doses than adult vaccines, according to a press release from Contra Costa County Health. Pfizer’s vaccines for this age group are dispensed in a three-dose series. Moderna offers a two-dose course with each shot given a month apart.

“Vaccines are our best defense against severe disease from COVID. While kids tend to get less sick from COVID-19 than adults, they can still get seriously ill from the virus,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, health officer for the county.

The newly eligible age group includes an estimated 60,000 county residents. Parents and guardians can schedule vaccination appointments at county-run vaccination sites. See below for locations and hours.

Contra Costa County vaccination sites

ANTIOCH

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

213 F St., Antioch

Hours: Tue – Sat: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

CONCORD

1034 Oak Grove Rd., Concord

Tues. hours – 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wed. hours – Sat: 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

RICHMOND