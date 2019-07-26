Contra Costa County officials warn of heightened fire risk this year

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has a dire warning for residents.

Like last year, the fire season has jumped off to a quick start and it’s expected to last longer than in the past.

The fire protection district says most of Contra Costa County is at risk for wildfires.

“Every wildland fire we dispatch on is another opportunity to have a devastated, disastrous wildfire,” said Steve Hill, with the fire protection district.

The fire agency he says has already fought at least 125 vegetation fires this fire season.

Last year, the fire season lasted 192 days and 390 fires broke out.

“Our projections are that we will probably exceed last years wildland fires by about 25-percent,” Hill said.

Hill reinforces the importance of clearing your properties of tall and dry vegetation.

“We have about 150 to 200 percent of the fuel today, that we had on this day last in Contra Costa County,” Hill said.

Unfortunately, if precautions aren’t taken, he says the deadly and destructive fires that have ravaged the North Bay in the recent past could happen here.

Two-thirds of the county is considered high risk fire zones because most neighborhoods are densely populated and surrounded by trees and brush.

“Develop evacuation plans, we ask that they practice those evacuation plans. We ask that they create go-bags in the event of an evacuation that they can immediately grab it and leave,” Hill suggested.

He also recommends downloading a copy of the fire protection district’s resident’s guide to wildfire preparedness and evacuation from their website before its too late.

