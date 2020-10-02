Contra Costa County opens cooling centers amid high temps

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is opening cooling centers through Friday as high temperatures are anticipated across the Bay Area.

The Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) will have its Antioch and Pleasant Hill offices partially open to cool off through the end of the week.

The following locations will be open through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

ANTIOCH: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

PLEASANT HILL: 400 Ellinwood Way

Water will be available.

Social distancing and face coverings are required inside the cooling centers.

Officials say capacity may be limited to comply with County health orders.

