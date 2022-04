CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities in Danville are advising that there is a power outage affecting 4500 customers in Danville as well as Alamo. Residents are advised to treat any dark traffic signals as four-way stops.

Authorities gave no reason for the outage. Power is estimated to be restored at 9 p.m.

