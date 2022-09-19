MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An out-of-court settlement was reached last month in connection to claims against former executive director Lamar Thorpe, according to a statement from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

On Monday the Board of Supervisors, serving as a successor agency to the Los Medanos Community Healthcare District, announced that it has approved an out-of-court settlement in connection with claims submitted by Jasmine Cisneros and Jocelyn Munoz against the District and Thorpe.

Los Medanos Community Healthcare District was dissolved in March of this year. Thorpe, who is currently mayor of the City of Antioch, faced claims of sexual harassment from Cisneros and Munoz.

The liability insurance carrier for the District, RSUI Group Inc., paid for the county to defend the claims. After a mediation session with all parties in the case, the group reached a settlement. As of Aug. 23, the settlement was considered fully executed.

The amount settled for both claims totaled out to $350,000 which included the attorney’s fees. $321,000 of the settlement was paid out by the District’s liability insurance. The remaining $29,000 was paid out of the Los Medanos Community Healthcare fund, and is considered an insurance deductive payment.

The county was required to cover all of the District’s liabilities as it’s successor agency. The settlement includes a waiver and release off the claims made by Cisneros and Munoz against the former executive director, the District, and the county.