Contra Costa County to ease coronavirus shelter in place restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials said Tuesday they are easing restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new health order will go into effect on June 3.

Health officials said residents will be allowed to go back to work, shop at local retail stores, get childcare and hang out with small groups of people.

Indoor retail shopping, business offices, outdoor museums and pet grooming are among the businesses that will reopen.

The order also permits services that don’t require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes, plumbing and pet grooming.

Other activities allowed:

Libraries may open for curbside pickup

Protests of up to 100 people will also be permitted

Small outdoor social gatherings

Childcare and camps, but only up to 12 children in stable cohorts

Religious services will be able to resume on June 15 with some limitations.

“This latest step toward reopening our county is a reflection of our successful collective effort as a community to limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer. “I know there’s a lot of frustration out there, but it’s important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives.”

Health officials said the county has made significant headway in meeting its five indicators for reopening.

Aside from new cases and hospitalizations not increasing, all eight hospitals have a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment, health official said. Hospitals also have sufficient capacity to handle more patients.

While progress has been made in testing, the county still needs to triple the amount of tests being done to reach its goal, officials said.

