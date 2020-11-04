Contra Costa County updates health orders after spike in COVID-19 cases

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials are taking action after seeing the number of COVID-19 cases significantly climb.

The county is now making changes to local health orders.

Contra Costa County entered the orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Oct. 27, allowing a number of businesses and activities to expand with their reopening process.

But since then, the average daily number of new cases in the county has grown dramatically higher.

Health officials say if the trend continues, the county is at risk of moving backward into the more-restrictive red tier of the state’s reopening plan as early as next week.

In the meantime, the county has changed its health orders to limit some of the more risky indoor activities that were allowed under the orange tier. This in an attempt to prevent outbreaks and prevent the county from entering the red tier.

Contra Costa County’s health officer issued new orders Wednesday limiting the number of spectators to 25 people at professional and collegiate sporting events.

The health officer also issued another order restoring stricter limitations on high-risk activities, such as indoor gatherings and gatherings involving eating and drinking where masks must be removed.

Wearing face coverings when around others from outside your household is one of the most effective ways people can stop the spread of COVID, Dr. Farnitano said.

Under the new order, select high-risk activities must be modified:

Outdoor bars prohibited (except where allowed under restaurant guidance with drinks as part of a meal)

Indoor dining allowed at a maximum of 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy and 200 people)

Indoor movie theaters can operate at a maximum 25% of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Religious services indoors allowed at a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Cardrooms and satellite wagering sites can’t operate indoors (they previously could operate indoors at 25% capacity)

“We believe these measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID in our community,” Dr. Farnitano said.

