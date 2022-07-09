(KRON) — Contra Costa Fire responded to a brush fire close to the 700 block of Willow Pass Road in Pittsburg on Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire. The fire has been dubbed the Marsh Fire.

ConFire engine company working to stop forward progress of a vegetation fire burning near the 700 block of Willow Pass Road. There are a number of palm trees in the area that are torching off and creating a lot of smoke. #marshic pic.twitter.com/dhtORaoWfe — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 9, 2022

A later tweet from Contra Costa Fire shared that the wind is pushing the fire towards the de-commissioned power plant in Pittsburg. Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit tweeted that it is assisting with overhead resources, including helicopter 37S which holds 1,000 gallons.

CCF asked people to stay clear of the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.