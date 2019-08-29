Contra Costa officials release algae warning for delta waters

OAKLEY (KRON) – The Contra Costa Environmental Health department issued a warning Thursday advising boaters and swimmers to stay out of the water and avoid algae at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley.

Official instructions posted around the kayak launch and fishing dock also include to not let pets or livestock enter or drink the water, use it for cooking or cleaning, and to not eat any fish or shellfish from the water.

A slightly less restrictive warning was also issued around the mouth of Mormon Slough near the Morelli boat ramp. Visitors here are advised not to swim or wade near algae, let children or pets interact with algae in the water or the shore, use the water for cooking and cleaning, and to not eat shellfish from the water.

A harmful algae bloom is a buildup of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) that creates a green, blue-green, white or brown coloring on the surface of slow-moving waterways.

Contact can make people or pets very sick, according to the organization. Symptoms include rashes, eye, nose, mouth or throat irritation, allergic reactions, headaches and gastrointestinal upset, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The California State Water Resources Control Board also found small amounts of cyanobacteria in water sampled in three other areas: Fourteenmile Slough/White Slough, Buckley Cove and the San Joaquin River at Windmill Beach. The organization concedes that other waterways may also have cyanobacteria, but they’ve not been reported.