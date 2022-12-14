CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man with a previous sexual assault conviction has been charged by the Contra Costa District Attorney after allegedly assaulting two women, according to the Concord Police Department.

On Dec. 8, a woman walking on Minert Road near Oak Grove Road in the morning reported that a man grabbed her and attempted to kidnap her. The next day, police say the suspect returned to the area and allegedly sexually assaulted another woman walking nearby.

Rafael Mendoza-Reyes’ car (Photo courtesy of CPD)

CPD was able to find the license plate number for the suspect’s car, and this led police to his home in Concord. CPD officers arrested the man identified as Rafael Mendoza-Reyes, 22, of Concord. He is now being held at the Contra Costa County Jail. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has now filed charges.

Police say Mendoza-Reyes was also arrested back in June by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office after sexually assaulting a woman while she was gardening in her front yard. He was later convicted of a felony for the crime. However, his prison sentence was suspended and he was released from jail four months later.

CPD is continuing to investigate, and the department says there could be more victims who have not yet reported to police. CPD encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Mendoza-Reyes or knows more about any of these incidents to contact CPD detectives or CPD’s Special Victim’s Unit at 925-671-3235.