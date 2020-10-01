SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose is opening up three cooling centers on Thursday to help residents keep cool amid the scorching hot temperatures.
The library cooling center will be open from 1-6 p.m. and the two community centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Check below to see if a cooling center is in your area:
- Joyce Ellington Branch Library: 491 E. Empire St.
- Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.
- Vietnamese-American Cultural Center: 2072 Lucretia Ave
A Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas at and around the Glass Fire starts at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Latest Stories:
- Cooling centers open in San Jose for relief from heat
- FBI: 130 Twitter accounts removed for trying to ‘disrupt’ presidential debate conversation
- Mudslides related to fires could cause evacuations in Santa Cruz Mountains
- Statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday
- Record turnout: 1.8 million have already voted in presidential election