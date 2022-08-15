(KRON) — With a potential heat wave descending on the Bay Area this week and heat advisories already issued for many parts of the region, authorities are advising people to take precautions to avoid succumbing to dangerously high temperatures.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service Bay Area advised the following preparedness actions:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
Many communities across the area will also be opening cooling centers. Here is a list of Bay Area cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat.
City of Campbell
The City of Campbell opened a cooling center at the Campbell Community Center on Monday. According to a tweet from the city, the center is set to be open:
- Monday 8/15 — 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday 8/16 — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 8/17 — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Campbell Community Center is located at 1 W. Campbell Ave.
Contra Costa County
The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Service agency has opened several “Places to Cool” for community members on Tuesday, 8/16. The centers will be at the following locations:
- Martinez, 40 Douglas Drive
- Richmond, 1305 Macdonald
- Brentwood, 151 Sand Creek
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required in all locations, regardless of vaccination status.
Check back for updates on cooling centers opening in communities around the Bay Area this week.