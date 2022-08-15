(KRON) — With a potential heat wave descending on the Bay Area this week and heat advisories already issued for many parts of the region, authorities are advising people to take precautions to avoid succumbing to dangerously high temperatures.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service Bay Area advised the following preparedness actions:

Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day

Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles

Stay in air conditioned areas

Drink plenty of fluids

Extra care for pets, crops and livestock

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

Many communities across the area will also be opening cooling centers. Here is a list of Bay Area cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat.

City of Campbell

The City of Campbell opened a cooling center at the Campbell Community Center on Monday. According to a tweet from the city, the center is set to be open:

Monday 8/15 — 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday 8/16 — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday 8/17 — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Campbell Community Center is located at 1 W. Campbell Ave.

Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Service agency has opened several “Places to Cool” for community members on Tuesday, 8/16. The centers will be at the following locations:

Martinez, 40 Douglas Drive

Richmond, 1305 Macdonald

Brentwood, 151 Sand Creek

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required in all locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Check back for updates on cooling centers opening in communities around the Bay Area this week.