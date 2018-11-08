Cops: Man arrested for hurting Oakland police officers with explosive during Nia Wilson march

A man has been arrested for hurting Oakland police officers with an explosive during a July march for a woman killed on a BART station platform, police said.

The attack happened on Jul. 23 at the rally in support of Nia Wilson, the woman killed at BART, officers said. As thousands marched in downtown Oakland to remember Wilson, police say Giovonni Gaines was there to carry out “a premeditated” attack on Oakland officers.

One of Gaines’ “improvised” explosive devices detonated at the march, hurting Oakland police officers, authorities said. Gaines was able to get away from the scene, according to police.

Last week, police and the FBI arrested Gaines in the attack.

“Members of the investigative team worked tirelessly to bring Gaines to justice, and their determination paid off with his arrest,” police said.

Gaines faces state and federal charges.

“Coming to Oakland to perpetrate attacks on Oakland’s finest, will not be tolerated. Those contemplating such action should be put on notice that they can run from justice but ultimately will just go to jail tired,” Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said. “Thank you to the FBI for their assistance and very well done to each and every Oakland Police Officer who worked on this successful investigation. Their diligence and hard work makes everyone wearing the blue uniform proud.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES