Coronavirus has potential to hurt Silicon Valley tech companies, professor says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The impact of the coronavirus has so far been more or less confined to the health care and travel industries.

That could change if the outbreak worsens.

A business professor at San Jose State University says unless the Chinese get a handle on the virus soon, the impact will likely be felt far and wide.

“You could see a significant slow down in the Silicon Valley economy as a result of this,” Professor Robert Chapman Wood said.

The San Jose State professor of strategic management says the coronavirus outbreak has the potential to hurt technology companies like Apple by cutting into sales and upsetting critical supply chains.

“Electronics companies like Apple, like Dell, that have things planned around big cash flows and those cash flows can be extremely disrupted,” the professor said.

Depending how long Apple’s impacted China-based manufacturers are down, analysts say fewer iPhones will be shipped compared with before the outbreak.

Professor Wood says the outbreak could also prolong efforts to restore trade with China, american grown soybeans in particular.

“If American farmers don’t get to sell their stuff when they thought they were, the price

of American farm products will go down and that will hurt farmers,” Wood said.

Agriculture, electronic and tourism are at risk.

Other companies that could be hurt include Starbucks, Tesla along with the auto parts industry, says Professor Wood.

“Oil companies could be hurt, they make a lot of auto parts in China and much of the pharmaceutical industry goes through China these days,” he said.

Professor Wood says financial markets are on edge.

He says containment of the virus is critical.

“If the Chinese say demonstrate they’ve got a handle on this by next week, it’s just blip, that’s what Wall Street is acting like is going to happen. But there is no guarantee that’s what is going to happen,” he said.

Latest Posts: