Coronavirus: Second stimulus check? Here’s how much you could get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Monday said he’s open to a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks as the pandemic continues to affect millions of Americans.

Trump responded to a reporter question on the matter Monday asking if there were plans to give Americans another round of stimulus money by saying, “Yeah we are. We are.”

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” he added. “It’ll be very good, it’ll be very generous.”

VIDEO: President Trump commits to 2nd stimulus. He says details would be announced in the coming weeks. The President would not tell me how much of a check Americans will receive. pic.twitter.com/Abd5E8P3Au — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

Trump didn’t say how much the next round of checks will be.

The White House has not officially taken a stance on a second stimulus check.

There are already several proposals being considered that would give Americans more money during this ongoing pandemic.

That includes the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which was passed by House Democrats in May.

Under the HEROES Act, Americans would get another round of $1,200 checks. This includes teens and young adults such as college students, with payments of a maximum of $6,000 per household.

Another proposal – The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act – was drafted by three Democratic senators, including Sen. Kamala Harris. It would provide a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000.

That number would expand to $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, as well as add an extra $2,000 for each dependent child, up to three children.

According to Social Security Wage Statistics, 90.7% of all wage earners in America earn less than $100,000 per year.

The Senate is not scheduled to return from its two-week summer recess until at least the week of July 20.

