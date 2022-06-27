The Contra Costa County Calif. Sheirff Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Contra Costa County Sheriff)

(BCN) — The names of three people killed in a train collision Sunday in unincorporated Contra Costa County were released Monday by the county coroner’s office.

Dixon residents Julia Mondragon, 41, and Maria Nieves, 72, were killed along with 51-year-old Brentwood resident Mercedes Regalado. An Amtrak train hit a car with five people inside around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Orwood Road.

The two others in the car suffered major injuries. One of the injured was a child.

The railroad crossing had no gates. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Aubert said collisions at the crossing are not uncommon.

None of the 85 people on board the train were injured. The tracks where the collision occurred are owned by BNSF Railway, which is investigating.

