Costco updates COVID-19 policies effective May 4

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Costco had made changes to its policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective May 4, Costco’s hours of operation, special hours for seniors and face covering regulations will be adjusted.

Hours of Operation

Most U.S. Costco locations and Costco gas stations will return to regular operating hours. For specific hours, find a Costco warehouse near you.

Special Hours for Members 60 or Older

Costco will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities.

Only members who meet the criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be allowed in.

The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours.

Face Covering Requirement

To protect members and employees, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco.

The requirement does not apply to children under 2 years old, or those who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Costco asks customers to continue to follow appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.

This story will be updated if changes are made

