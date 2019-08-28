Costco’s first China store was so popular it shut down early

(KRON/CNN) — The opening of China’s first Costco drew thousands of shoppers to the store.

The response to the grand opening in Shanghai was so massive that police had to shut the store down early.

“The store has been clogged up with crowds,” Costco said in a text message alert to its members in China. “To provide you with better shopping experience, Costco will suspend business in the afternoon. Please don’t come.”

Police were deployed to restore order and manage traffic jams around the store, with law enforcement urging people to remain calm.

A photo posted by police shows a sign Costco put up outside the store, which read: “The parking lot is full. It takes three hours to wait.”