Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination

Alice White displays a package of Cottonelle single use flushable wipes at Pucci’s Leader Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A proposal by Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, that would require products that cannot be flushed down the toilet to be clearly labeled as such was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. It now goes for a vote in the Assembly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some Cottonelle wipes have been recalled due to the detection of bacterial contamination.

Kimberly-Clark announced a recall on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. The company said the recalled wipes were manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020. The wipes were then sold throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

The company said the bacteria, called Pluralibacter gergoviae, can cause infections in those with weakened immune systems.

Related Content Fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” Kimberly-Clark said.

(Source: Cottonelle)

The company says anyone experiencing a health-related issue should stop using the wipes and seek immediate medical advice.

Customers can check whether they’ve purchased the recalled product by looking for the specific lot numbers on the bottom of the package and checking them online. Customers can also call 1-800-414-0165.

Latest Stories: