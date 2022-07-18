(Stacker) – In California, where home prices are the highest in the country, many residents have to forego homeownership in favor of renting. But renting isn’t cheap either.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in California where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Californians who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see in which California counties most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

#20. Solano County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.0%

– Total occupied households: 149,865

– Median household income: $81,472

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,701

#19. Marin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.0%

– Total occupied households: 105,432

– Median household income: $115,246

– Median monthly housing cost: $2,412

#18. Tehama County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.4%

– Total occupied households: 24,189

– Median household income: $44,514

– Median monthly housing cost: $934

#17. San Joaquin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.4%

– Total occupied households: 228,567

– Median household income: $64,432

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,355

#16. San Benito County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.2%

– Total occupied households: 18,135

– Median household income: $86,958

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,840

#15. Sonoma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.9%

– Total occupied households: 189,374

– Median household income: $81,018

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,717

#14. Calaveras County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 38.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.2%

– Total occupied households: 16,942

– Median household income: $63,158

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,349

#13. San Luis Obispo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.4%

– Total occupied households: 105,981

– Median household income: $73,518

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,578

#12. Humboldt County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.0%

– Total occupied households: 54,679

– Median household income: $48,041

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,034

#11. San Bernardino County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.5%

– Total occupied households: 636,041

– Median household income: $63,362

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,367

#10. Nevada County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.2%

– Total occupied households: 40,855

– Median household income: $66,096

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,428

#9. Mendocino County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 36.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.3%

– Total occupied households: 34,408

– Median household income: $51,416

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,120

#8. Orange County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.1%

– Total occupied households: 1,037,492

– Median household income: $90,234

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,973

#7. Ventura County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.4%

– Total occupied households: 271,040

– Median household income: $88,131

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,941

#6. Monterey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.3%

– Total occupied households: 127,155

– Median household income: $71,015

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,569

#5. Riverside County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.7%

– Total occupied households: 724,893

– Median household income: $67,005

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,502

#4. Santa Barbara County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.4%

– Total occupied households: 145,856

– Median household income: $74,624

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,676

#3. Santa Cruz County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.5%

– Total occupied households: 95,818

– Median household income: $82,234

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,864

#2. San Diego County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 31.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,125,286

– Median household income: $78,980

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,797

#1. Los Angeles County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 28.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 29.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 45.9%

– Total occupied households: 3,316,795

– Median household income: $68,044

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,620