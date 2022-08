Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Nevada County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (131 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,854 (19,805 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (131 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (63,933 fully vaccinated)



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yolo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (312 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,490 (49,591 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (327 total deaths)

— 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (157,439 fully vaccinated)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tehama County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (94 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,544 (15,974 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (208 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (28,367 fully vaccinated)



Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Plumas County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (27 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,817 (3,915 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 70.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (10,471 fully vaccinated)



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#46. El Dorado County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (298 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,143 (34,988 total cases)

— 32.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (222 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (118,893 fully vaccinated)



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#45. Shasta County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (280 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,418 (40,370 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (581 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (84,751 fully vaccinated)



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#44. Kern County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (1,424 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,301 (263,771 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (2,375 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (489,609 fully vaccinated)



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Siskiyou County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (70 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,719 (8,150 total cases)

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (86 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (21,644 fully vaccinated)



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Placer County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (653 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,399 (81,255 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (647 total deaths)

— 31.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (270,419 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#41. Butte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (366 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (45,435 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (444 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (117,918 fully vaccinated)



Basar // Wikicommons

#40. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (498 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,592 (66,792 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (503 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (183,887 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#39. Tulare County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (857 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,118 (149,731 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (1,514 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (257,618 fully vaccinated)



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (495 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,451 (47,757 total cases)

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (300 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.6% (229,361 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#37. Sacramento County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (3,014 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,306 (361,720 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (3,156 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (1,065,614 fully vaccinated)



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Inyo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (35 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,721 (5,181 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (57 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (11,509 fully vaccinated)



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#35. Napa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (278 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,316 (32,116 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (150 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (110,151 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#34. Calaveras County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (93 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,771 (8,617 total cases)

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (128 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (24,889 fully vaccinated)



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Humboldt County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (278 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,293 (24,797 total cases)

— 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (151 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (91,062 fully vaccinated)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Amador County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (82 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,263 (10,440 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (88 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,161 fully vaccinated)



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mendocino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (181 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,107 (19,178 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (132 total deaths)

— 35.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (60,331 fully vaccinated)



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#30. Sonoma County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (1,038 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,540 (106,479 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (500 total deaths)

— 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (393,176 fully vaccinated)



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Yuba County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (165 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,802 (19,511 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (124 total deaths)

— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (39,364 fully vaccinated)



Public Domain

#28. Stanislaus County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (1,189 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,398 (150,869 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (1,696 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (318,854 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#27. Solano County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (982 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,731 (106,231 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (457 total deaths)

— 56.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (305,937 fully vaccinated)



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#26. Sutter County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (215 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,109 (25,318 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (228 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (59,214 fully vaccinated)



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#25. San Joaquin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (1,746 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,355 (200,864 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (2,276 total deaths)

— 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (480,110 fully vaccinated)



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lake County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (154 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,464 (13,176 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (142 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (35,860 fully vaccinated)



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#23. Monterey County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (1,036 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,068 (108,809 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (754 total deaths)

— 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (321,115 fully vaccinated)



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#22. San Mateo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (1,855 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,068 (169,169 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (726 total deaths)

— 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (657,040 fully vaccinated)



EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mariposa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (42 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,828 (3,239 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (30 total deaths)

— 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (8,130 fully vaccinated)



Pixabay

#20. Santa Barbara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (1,143 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,727 (105,939 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (708 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (312,989 fully vaccinated)



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Contra Costa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (2,966 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,942 (253,105 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (1,375 total deaths)

— 49.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (960,717 fully vaccinated)



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Merced County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (715 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,509 (79,165 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (838 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (147,455 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#17. San Francisco County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (2,336 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,528 (180,965 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (937 total deaths)

— 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (746,137 fully vaccinated)



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Alameda County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (4,681 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,740 (346,640 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (1,941 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (1,384,175 fully vaccinated)



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Orange County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (9,169 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,785 (691,839 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (7,194 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (2,337,356 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#14. Ventura County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (2,489 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,057 (211,982 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (1,530 total deaths)

— 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (617,897 fully vaccinated)



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#13. Riverside County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (7,322 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,162 (695,760 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (6,543 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (1,473,339 fully vaccinated)



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#12. Santa Cruz County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (844 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,805 (62,307 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (269 total deaths)

— 58.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (208,445 fully vaccinated)



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#11. Santa Clara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (5,977 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,049 (425,080 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (2,381 total deaths)

— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (1,668,224 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#10. San Bernardino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (6,886 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,338 (661,398 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (7,941 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (1,258,379 fully vaccinated)



Public Domain

#9. Madera County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (529 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,086 (48,907 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (372 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (87,027 fully vaccinated)



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#8. Fresno County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (3,371 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,890 (288,645 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,805 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (619,976 fully vaccinated)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tuolumne County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (185 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,584 (15,572 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (196 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (28,883 fully vaccinated)



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Benito County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (214 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,599 (16,078 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (100 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (46,182 fully vaccinated)



Armona // Wikicommons

#5. Kings County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (528 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,609 (60,578 total cases)

— 46.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (454 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (70,225 fully vaccinated)



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Modoc County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (31 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,042 (1,153 total cases)

— 51.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (11 total deaths)

— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (3,722 fully vaccinated)



SD Dirk // Flickr

#3. San Diego County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (12,578 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,403 (948,173 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (5,409 total deaths)

— 31.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (2,520,140 fully vaccinated)



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (41,217 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,726 (3,285,380 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (32,445 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (7,451,516 fully vaccinated)



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (1,063 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 42,132 (76,350 total cases)

— 55.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (949 total deaths)

— 123.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (177,438 fully vaccinated)