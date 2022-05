The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 6 reached 997,023 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 81.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 5, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (21,352 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (81 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,624 (7,238 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (38,743 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (122 total deaths)

— 31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,825 (17,169 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (144,001 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (818 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,644 (71,207 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (1,575 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)

— 41.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,749 (323 total cases)

— 54.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (28,588 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (181 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,472 (13,332 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (20,902 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (86 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,169 (9,210 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (116,737 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (418 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,229 (39,956 total cases)

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (24,576 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (120 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,789 (7,707 total cases)

— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (482,954 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (2,281 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,542 (238,931 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#41. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (85,754 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (365 total deaths)

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,665 (43,525 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (254,203 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (1,464 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,138 (135,842 total cases)

— 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Plumas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,338 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 69.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,610 (3,312 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#38. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (35,398 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (137 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,117 (11,665 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (15,712 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (48 total deaths)

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,319 (6,621 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (1,241,338 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (7,240 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,278 (594,674 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (314,082 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,643 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,630 (135,627 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (1,450,967 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (6,457 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,234 (623,428 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (13,031 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,066 (4,539 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (58,689 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (224 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,552 (22,839 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#31. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (117,416 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (210 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,692 (30,261 total cases)

— 32.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (611,580 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (2,751 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,645 (256,219 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#29. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (469,280 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (2,225 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,221 (176,980 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Mono County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (9,015 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (6 total deaths)

— 81.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,601 (3,120 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#27. Inyo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (11,283 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (56 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,456 (4,592 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (63,043 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (127 total deaths)

— 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,412 (17,369 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#25. Alpine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (720 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,072 (125 total cases)

— 52.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#24. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (181,627 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (477 total deaths)

— 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,147 (57,039 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (89,837 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (146 total deaths)

— 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,010 (20,347 total cases)

— 35.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (266,953 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (625 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,796 (70,887 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (301,117 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (449 total deaths)

— 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,751 (88,415 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (1,049,852 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (3,013 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,076 (311,588 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (59,687 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (123 total deaths)

— 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,847 (16,350 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (308,921 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (688 total deaths)

— 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,598 (91,969 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (155,516 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (315 total deaths)

— 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,411 (40,596 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (610,284 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (1,486 total deaths)

— 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,803 (184,452 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (45,461 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (98 total deaths)

— 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,559 (13,541 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (2,306,130 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (7,006 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,751 (595,487 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (316,417 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (732 total deaths)

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,702 (94,198 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (7,355,401 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (31,722 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,608 (2,871,977 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (205,864 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (262 total deaths)

— 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,825 (51,432 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (388,455 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (488 total deaths)

— 56.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,903 (88,499 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (108,882 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (143 total deaths)

— 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,937 (27,462 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (2,684,126 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (5,239 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,458 (816,492 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (1,365,099 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (1,851 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,656 (278,371 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (949,712 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,302 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,929 (206,817 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (736,998 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (860 total deaths)

— 56.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,911 (140,267 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (647,565 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (710 total deaths)

— 59.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,503 (134,174 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (1,649,502 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (2,285 total deaths)

— 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,411 (335,661 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#2. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (226,231 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (291 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,496 (37,520 total cases)

— 38.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 94.5% (171,281 fully vaccinated)

— 31.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (910 total deaths)

— 121.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,703 (66,511 total cases)

— 56.8% more cases per 100k residents than California