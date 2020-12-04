Couple banned from United Airlines for boarding plane with COVID-19

KAUA’I, Hawaii (KRON)- A Hawaiian couple who boarded a United flight after testing positive for COVID-19 have been banned from the airline, according to USA Today.

Wesley Morbie and Courtney Peterson, who were returning home to Wailua from San Francisco, were taken into custody on Sunday for reckless endangerment after they boarded a flight out of SFO, knowing they had the virus and had been ordered by the airport to isolate. 

Upon arriving they were identified by officers and taken into custody. 

The couple was also traveling with a child, according to authorities.

They have been released on $1,000 bail.

