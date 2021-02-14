Couple gets married in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two days before our first pandemic Valentine’s Day, a New York couple tied the knot at an unexpected venue—a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

Originally, Selena Stallmer and Brian Dinsmore had a big family wedding planned for June, but two weeks ago, they decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials. “We were pretty bummed that we weren’t getting married this year,” Stallmer says.

Stallmer was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a post from NEWS10 that said their favorite coffee franchise was holding a “Marriage is On the Menu” contest in New York for a free wedding giveaway. “I was like, ‘Oh my God! We should do it,’” says Stallmer.

However, when Stallmer asked her fiancee Brian if he would be willing to get married at a Dunkin’ drive-thru, he wasn’t sure what to think at first. “Initially, it was a shocker to me,” says Dinsmore. “And I’m like, you know, this is different. Especially with the year we’ve had with corona and all that.”

Their love of Dunkin’ and their affinity for taking opportunities that come their way convinced them to enter the contest on Instagram. “I’ve gotten to the point where just by my voice and my order, they know who I am,” says Dinsmore. “A couple times they’ve predicted it, and I’ve been like, ‘Oh, you know me!’”

Selena and Brian are both essential workers, and they say going to Dunkin’ in the morning has brought them a little bit of normalcy during a crazy year. They say that once Dunkin’ contacted them as one of two winners of the New York contest, they were all in.

“Ya know, different is better,” says Dinsmore.

“Yeah, getting married in a drive-thru!” Stallmer agrees.

So, with a donut bouquet and a munchkin for a boutonniere, they drove up to the drive-thru and exchanged their vows.

The officiant asked, “Do you promise to dedicate yourself to Selena, to love and care and cherish her through life’s joys and sorrows for all the years of your life?”

Dinsmore responded, “I Dunkin’ do!” as Selena squealed with laughter.

In addition to the free ceremony, the newlyweds also received a $500 cash prize, a photography session, and a basket of Dunkin’ merchandise.