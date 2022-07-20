SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area couple that was scammed out of $482,000 while trying to purchase a home has had their money returned, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

KRON On is streaming now

The crime began in February of this year when the couple was working with a financial institution to purchase a home; the financial institution was hacked. They received an email they thought was sent by their financial institution, but it was actually sent by scammers. The email requested a wire transfer for the amount of $482,000, and the couple completed it.

After sending the money, the couple noticed the writing on the email seemed “weird,” and they reached out their financial institution for confirmation. A fraud report was filed by patrol deputies before being sent over to the Investigative Services Division.

The institution was able to put a freeze on the wire transfer which prevented the scammer from receiving the money. SCCCS Investigative Services Division investigated the case and was able to return the couple’s money.