Couple scarred after Dayton shooting interrupts wedding day

DAYTON (CNN Newsource) — A beautiful wedding day — now scarred by a traumatic shooting.

An Ohio couple got married last Saturday in Dayton and took their celebration to a popular nightlife district.

Just hours later, nine people were killed as a gunman opened fire in that area.

“We were having the time of our life and we went from the mountaintop to the lowest valley in a matter of an hour,” Cody Kreager said.

Saturday night began like a dream for Kreager and his new wife, Leigh.

They just tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony with family, deciding to continue the festivities at a bar in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“We talked them into playing our first dance,” Kreager said. “So they played Van Morrison into the mystic and slow danced to it. It was perfect.”

They danced happily in each other’s arms, but this newlywed bliss was short lived.

“You try to look back and remember the wedding day,” Kreager said. “But you can’t — because that happened.”

Gun fire erupted over the music and people ran frantically to get away.

“Everybody’s getting down and my first instinct was, where’s my wife?” Kreager said.

The two had taken cover separately, emerging after police gave them the OK to come out of hiding.

“We saw a lady who had been shot in the stomach,” Kreager said. “I don’t know if she made it. We saw a guy shot in the leg, don’t know if he made it. We saw ambulance, firemen running around.”

They said this horror continues to replay in their minds.

“I hate to say this but, I just want to see her smile again,” Kreager said. “I just want to see her happy.”

It has given the couple a new appreciation for life.

“There was a lot of people who weren’t as fortunate as us and my heart breaks for them,” Kreager said.

They are thankful for the first responders who put their own lives on the line.

“To me, those guys — I’ll remember ’em ‘til I die,” he said.

Praying for the lives lost, while determined to move forward as a couple.

The Kreager’s are beginning their union, stronger than ever.

“There was a point in time where I thought I wasn’t going to see her again,” Kreager said. “I’m not going to let the hate in someone’s heart ruin the beauty that’s out there and Dayton’s a beautiful city, and Dayton people are strong people.”