(KRON) — You might not immediately recognize that someone is on the autism spectrum, and when some of the behaviors are revealed you may not understand what’s going on.

Mizpah and Kerry Rich have an autistic son – Joshua. They know that people on the autism spectrum can at times become overstimulated by too many sights and sounds, react erratically or shut down altogether, particularly in public settings..

“We have to think and plan when we’re going out in public with him because we don’t know what to expect sometimes,” said Mizpah. “Then plan in case he does have a meltdown. We know what that looks like but for a stranger, they may not understand.”

“He’s looking like this moving around and all of a sudden, it’s like he’s overwhelmed and he doesn’t know what to do,” she continued.

Many behaviors by someone on the spectrum can easily be misinterpreted. As their son grew and his behaviors revealed themselves, Mizpah and Kerry Rich decided to start the nonprofit foundation, called Joshua’s Gift, to help families cope .. offering support, resources and options for family activities.

But as their son has gotten older, a new concern evolved. Joshua is now 20, but his cognitive ability is age 4. So now, imagine there is an emergency situation…

“Having a son.. a Black son.. with autism raises the level of fear when a stranger makes a call to police who may not be familiar with his behaviors,” said Mizpah. “We were concerned there could be a real bad outcome for him ..so we thought this is an opportunity to educate and develop relationships with first responders.”

Recently, they created a new program called Code Joshua. It has two components.

Number one is reaching out and educating first responders about autism and what it looks like. The Richs worked with Inclusion Films and with the help of the San Jose Police Department, put together an educational video.

Producer Joey Travolta, a former special education teacher, whose nephew was on the autism spectrum, is involved in the project.

“Camera here, sound, lighting .. all on the spectrum and a lot of people don’t believe that people on the spectrum can do that,” Travolta explained proudly.

Travolta says it’s “An opportunity to make people aware that some people on the autism spectrum are different, behave differently.”

“I’m also the father of a very rambunctious autistic son and I don’t want police to misinterpret his erratic actions or lack of speech for resisting arrest,” said Alan Wang, the father of an autistic child who appeared in one of the videos.

The second part of Code Joshua is a family registry system. Here’s how it would work.

Families would register with local first responders under Code Joshua, deciding what information they want to include.. such as a picture and behavior.

“For our son, his stemming is flapping of hands or loud vocalizations, or he may plug his ears or he might run away from an officer and not follow commands because he doesn’t understand the commands,” Mizpah said. “If Code Joshua is put into action, the process would kick in even before the emergency crews leave the station.. dispatch would send the information right to their computers.”

San Francisco Fire is also interested in exploring Code Joshua.

“Just imagine they are in a fire building.. and we’re trying to extricate them out,” said Captain Mike Day of SF Fire. “With folks on the spectrum, they’re on sensory overload as it is. When we respond to calls, we come in lights, siren, often gloves, that is just all very overwhelming for those folks. Education is everything.”

“Family is family,” said Kerry. “Whether autism or cerebral palsy, whatever it is, they’re your family ..you love them, you want to protect them.. keep them safe. What we ultimately find is.. people, when they know, they’re very understanding and helpful but you have to educate them so they know.”