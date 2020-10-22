Court sides with California GOP over ballot boxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, a judge rejected the California attorney general and secretary of state’s demand for information on the Republican party’s ballot boxes.

A Sacramento superior court judge Wednesday sided with the California Republican party, ruling it doesn’t have to hand over the names and addresses of voters who used GOP sponsored ballot boxes.

“It will be a cold day in hell before the Republican party voluntarily hands over to the secretary of state the names of voters who entrusted their ballots with us,” Harmeet Dhillon, Republican National Committee, said. “We do intend to respond formally in writing to the discovery requests that were propounded on us, that they may not be able to get all the information that they want. But for now it’s round one that went to us.”

Wednesday’s decision comes a day after the state’s democratic attorney general and secretary of state sued the California GOP.

Through the lawsuit, the two are attempting to get the party to comply with an investigation into unauthorized ballot drop boxes.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said Wednesday it continues to review the matter and “will continue to take steps, including in court where necessary, to ensure every voter who casts their ballot will have their voices heard.”

The battle over the ballot boxes is now into its second week after members of the Republican party set up some drop boxes in GOP offices, and near gun shops and churches.

State Democratic leaders claimed the boxes are illegal while Republicans remain confident they are in line with state ballot collection laws.

Latest Posts