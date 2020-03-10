COVID-19: Big West Basketball Tournament to be played without spectators

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KRON) – The Big West Conference announced on Tuesday, this week’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be played without spectators in response to the coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure to prevent the illness from spreading.

The women’s tournament will begin as early as Tuesday and Wednesday at Long Beach State University.

The men’s quarterfinal games will be played on Thursday at Honda Center, following both men and women’s semifinals on Friday.

The championship game will be played at Honda Center on March 14.

Fans will not be able to attend at either venue.

“The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the chief executive officers of the nine member universities, strongly feel that this is a prudent way to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student-athletes who have pointed towards playing in the tournament all season. Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of individuals on their campuses that could include the downsizing of events.” Big West Commissioner Dennis Farrell

Farrell apologized for the inconvenience this has caused many of their fans, but wants to stress that fans can still watch all games on the ESPN family of networks.

Tickets will be refunded from their respective purchases.

Latest Headlines: