COVID-19 booster shots could be available this week, pending approval

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) — Booster vaccinations against COVID-19 could be available in the Bay Area as soon as Thursday, pending approval from the federal government.

In anticipation of strong demand for the shot, health departments are ramping up capacity.

Santa Clara County is expanding existing COVID-19 vaccination sites and opening new clinics like the county animal shelter in San Martin where experienced teams of health care workers are setting up beneath tents in the parking lot.

The shots will be administered by a drive-through clinic, so people won’t need to get out of the car.

There are plenty of vaccine and appointments available countywide.

All that’s needed is the greenlight from the committees advising the CDC, according to Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tong of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

High-risk individuals are already receiving booster vaccinations.

It remains to be seen who exactly is eligible for a third dose, but it is likely those who are 65 and over will be next in line.

Santa Clara County is ramping up to provide booster shots to as many as 100,000 people.

Fully vaccinated people still have strong immunity as they await the booster, according to Tong. Children age 5 to 11 may be approved for the vaccine as soon as late October or early November.

Roughly 15% of the county’s population is not fully vaccinated.