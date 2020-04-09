COVID-19 cases keep climbing south of California border

An asylum seeker has her temperature check at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 3, 2020 after leaving for an errand during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Thousands of migrants overcrowding shelters or begging in the streets in Mexican cities along the US border are living in fear as the novel coronavirus spreads in the population and screening interviews for asylum seekers are being suspended. (Photo by Guillermo ARIAS / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Eighty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Baja California, the Mexican state just south of California.

The total is now 240, including 13 deaths. Eight of the fatalities are in Tijuana and five are in the state capital of Mexicali.

Baja’s Secretary of Health, Alonso Perez Rico, reported that most of the people infected have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

“Baja California now has the third highest coronavirus cases in Mexico,” Perez said.

“If we had diminished our mobility, if we had sent everyone home, stayed home, have no parties or gatherings, we wouldn’t have 80 new cases from one day to the next.”

In Tijuana, just south of San Diego, there are now 146 confirmed cases.

There are about 2,700 COVID-19 cases in all of Mexico.

